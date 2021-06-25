FLO Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

