Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

