Flow (FLOW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.41 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00025225 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $340.69 million and $57.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00100416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00163005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,643.98 or 0.99409289 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

