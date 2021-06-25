Flowchain Hits One Day Volume of $71,901.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Flowchain has a market cap of $19,924.45 and approximately $71,901.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

