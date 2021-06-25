FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

