Fluity Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $3,199.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,515,713 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.