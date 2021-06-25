FOAM Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $11,998.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,577,183 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.