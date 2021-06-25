Folder Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004608 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00163628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,060.86 or 1.00492252 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

