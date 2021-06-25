Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $61.17

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.17, but opened at $63.70. Foot Locker shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 15,927 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

