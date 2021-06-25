Foot Locker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 839% compared to the average volume of 635 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.