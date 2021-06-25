Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 6.6%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.77 and last traded at $101.77. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.99.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.43.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

