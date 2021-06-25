Formation Fi (FORM) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.54 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $5.54 million and $5.11 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,986.18 or 0.99934033 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

