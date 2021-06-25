FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

Research analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. CL King’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FormFactor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

