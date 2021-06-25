Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.02

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Formula One Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

