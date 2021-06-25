Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.35

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

FWONK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 445,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

