Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Fortinet worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $239.99 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

