Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

