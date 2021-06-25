Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,479,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,526,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of General Electric worth $426,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 125,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,630,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.