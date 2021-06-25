Franklin Resources Inc. Has $416.92 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $416,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.56. 4,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,841. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

