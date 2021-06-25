Franklin Resources Inc. Has $466.26 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of DuPont de Nemours worth $466,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 16,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

