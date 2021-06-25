Franklin Resources Inc. Has $505.28 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $505,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after buying an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

TSM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

