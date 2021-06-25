Franklin Resources Inc. Has $735.20 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of Amgen worth $735,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,867. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

