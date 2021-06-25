Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 60,031 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SEA worth $617,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

NYSE SE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $288.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

