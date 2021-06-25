Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $134.15 million and $3.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00165205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00099604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.51 or 1.00400061 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 133,995,370 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

