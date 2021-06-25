Frax Share Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Frax Share has a market cap of $25.21 million and $9.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00004838 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,429,057 coins and its circulating supply is 16,547,400 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

