Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 1,800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

