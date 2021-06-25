Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $21.95 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $7.44 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

