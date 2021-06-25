Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.99

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 3775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $2,811,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

