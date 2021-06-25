FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 11.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 213,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 61.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

