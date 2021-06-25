FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.69

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 310320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA)

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.