fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 227,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,577,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $21,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

