Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.19

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 33077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FJTSY. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

