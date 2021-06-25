Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $469,829.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Function X has a market capitalization of $98.57 million and approximately $469,829.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,365.13 or 0.99733221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028632 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007586 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00056083 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002832 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004016 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
