Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Hits $96.74 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Function X has a total market cap of $96.74 million and $208,152.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,037.25 or 0.99775231 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00028913 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008073 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00055545 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
