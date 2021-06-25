Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Hits $96.74 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Function X has a total market cap of $96.74 million and $208,152.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,037.25 or 0.99775231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00028913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00055545 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,232,573 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

