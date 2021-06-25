Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $348,438.30 and $645,187.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00160060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00097025 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,274.73 or 0.99463015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,974,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,646 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

