Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $304,810.60 and approximately $633,245.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,972,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,044 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

