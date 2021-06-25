Fusible Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Fusible has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $300,532.54 and $572.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

