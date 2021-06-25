Fusion Hits 1-Day Volume of $905,679.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $905,679.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,996.45 or 0.99692077 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,803,725 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

