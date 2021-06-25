Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.33.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Futu stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. Futu has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

