Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

