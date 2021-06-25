FUTURAX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $19,693.19 and $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 42.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00278341 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.71 or 0.00624637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.