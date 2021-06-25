FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

