FYDcoin (FYD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $95.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 140.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 574,053,968 coins and its circulating supply is 546,079,161 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

