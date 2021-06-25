G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. G4S has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

