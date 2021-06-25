G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. G4S has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

