Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Volume of $347,174.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Gala has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $45.25 million and $347,174.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00053672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00580760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00038826 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

