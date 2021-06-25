Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.27

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 82579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$289.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.