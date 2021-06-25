Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 142.80 ($1.87). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 633,818 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of £155.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.76.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

