Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Holdings Raised by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Gamida Cell worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GMDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

