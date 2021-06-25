Gas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00013946 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $45.84 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

