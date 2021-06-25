GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.47% of GATX worth $81,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

